Trump Lashes Out at Jewish Americans for Not Being More 'Appreciative' of Him

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out at Jewish Americans for not being more 'appreciative' of what he did for Israel as president — and his remarks are part of a growing trend of antisemitism in U.S. politics » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more U.S. news & politics, subscribe to @NowThisNews.

#trump #jewish #politics #News #NowThis