Starmer calls for UK general election after Truss steps down

After British Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation after a mere six weeks in office, the Leader of the opposition Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer attacks the "soap opera at the top of the Tory party" calls for an urgent general election "so the public can make their minds up about this utter chaos".

"That's the choice now: a stable Labour government, or this utter chaos from the Conservatives," he claims.