Try These Foods, If You Are Suffering From Hair Loss.

Losing your hair can be attributed to unavoidable reasons such as genetics.

Researchers say bad nutrition may also be a factor.

To potentially stimulate growth, include the following foods in your diet:.

Oysters, shrimp, green peas and oats contain zinc, which improves hair follicle health.

Iron helps too, and most of these foods also contain it.

Other useful items include omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins C and B.

Sweet potatoes contain all of these, making this food all the more important for hair health.

Other foods that could help your hair include nuts, eggs and prunes.

Deficiencies in nutrition do have a negative effect on the hair follicles.

It is also recommended that your diet be fortified with vitamins and minerals that are sufficient to meet the Recommended Dietary Allowance standards, Hair Club advisor Dr. Angela Phipp, via AOL