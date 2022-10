Tamagoyaki Japanese Omelette. Recipe by Always Yummy!

Tamagoyaki is a traditional Japanese omelet that is cooked in a special way.

The base of it is hen’s eggs with milk and finely diced vegetables.

Omelet is cooked as thin layers that are gradually rolled up.

As a rule these Japanese scrambled eggs come out tender and juicy and the recipe lets you to add spices, vegetables or sugar to your taste.