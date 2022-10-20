Emergencies Act Cmsn: OPS Lack of Plans, Unlawful Bouncy Castles, Shut Down GoFundMe | Oct 20 2022

The Emergencies Act Commission continues with an investigation into the Ottawa Police's Meeting notes on October 20th 2022.

The OPS notes review the chief's supposed plan for dealing with the Trucker Convoy.

The notes reference the Convoy's unlawful bouncy castles and financial support through GoFundMe.

The Ottawa police requested more man power from other cities in Ontario to push the convoy supporters out of town.

They eventually got the request for 1800 troops with the Emergencies Act.

Protests and the Ottawa Police not doing their jobs continue across Canada.