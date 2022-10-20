There Is No Political Solution [JT #27]

Let it be known, that the position of the Western peoples in the world will not be determined by their liberalism but by their power.
Not through democratic elections will the great questions of our time be decided but by fire and blood.
Let it be known, that the position of the Western peoples in the world will not be determined by their liberalism but by their power.
Not through democratic elections will the great questions of our time be decided but by fire and blood.
Watch VideoEmbattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon said Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that..
By Daniel Lacalle*
An energy policy that bans investment in some technologies based on ideological views and ignores..