Astros Edge Yankees in ALCS Game 2 to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Framber Valdez and Alex Bergman showed up big for the Houston Astros in ALCS Game 2.
They now head to New York with a 2-0 series lead over the Yankees.
The Yankees and Astros played Game 2 of the ALCS in Houston. Now, the series shifts to the Bronx after another loss.
This series between two AL powerhouses gets underway Wednesday night in Houston
