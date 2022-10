NATO Defender Europe 2021: Practice For War With Russia

Oleksiy Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said "A large-scale NATO exercise called Defender Europe 2021 has begun, which means "protect Europe." The scenario is that from the Baltic sea to the Black Sea, we are practicing for, well, let's put it directly, the war with Russia, the scenario of armed confrontation with Russia" in this interview on the UKRLife.TV YouTube Channel on 4-1-2021