Resident Evil 4 Remake Trailer | Resident Evil 4 Showcase

The brand new Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer showcases Ashley Graham, Luis Sera, Ada Wong, and of course, Leon Kennedy.

It also showcased many of Resident Evil 4's major villains, such as El Gigante, Chief Menendez, and Ramon Salazar.

Resident Evil 4 Remake releases March 24, 2023.