New Fla. homeowner deals with financial nightmare after Hurricane Ian

Since Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA has given out more than a billion dollars in financial help to storm victims. But there are some situations that leave homeowners to pay for losses out of pocket.

ABC Action News' Stassy Olmos met a Cape Coral homeowner who was in the process of moving to Florida from Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit; now she fears she may lose it all.

“We had about six and a half inches of water, and here you can see that all the paint is starting to bubble in and peel…” Tammy Vetter said as she walked ABC Action News through her first home on Lorraine Ct.

Full Story: https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane-ian/new-florida-homeowner-deals-with-financial-nightmare-after-hurricane-ian