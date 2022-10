WHAT??? Swinging With My Wife's Ex-Lover???

Welcome to FetTalk!

Today I'll read an email sent to me from a man saying that after his wife had an affair that almost ruined their marriage, they reconciled and their marriage is better than it's ever been.

They decided to take a dip in the swinging waters and over dinner, his wife brought up bringing in her former lover into their swinging lifestyle!!

What???

I don't know about you, but something doesn't sound right here to me!!