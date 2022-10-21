This 20-Minute Hip-Hop Dance Cardio Fusion Workout Is Anything But Boring

Join dancer, choreographer, and content creator Charlize Glass for a 20-minute, beginner-friendly, hip-hop dance cardio class with class members Tori Wade and Nikki Keeshin.

In this routine, you'll start off with a quick warmup and then dance your way through a series of short combos.

This workout may be short, but you'll feel the burn as Glass turns up the heat with some sneaky cardio moves.

Don't be afraid to let loose and get out of your comfort zone; you'll have plenty of time to drill the moves and make them your own.

Glass's dance stardom started at a young age with commercials, music videos, "America's Best Dance Crew," and major award shows.

She's also performed with Missy Elliott at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show and on NBC's "World of Dance." Don't miss new episodes of Dance Fitsugar every Friday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel.

Glass's outfit: Top: Nylora Bra: Alo Yoga Shorts: Year of Ours Shoes: Nike