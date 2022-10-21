Ukraine war: US says Iran gave Russian troops 'kamikaze' drone training

Iran has deployed military experts in Russian-occupied Crimea to help launch drone attacks on Ukraine, the White House says.
Iran has deployed military experts in Russian-occupied Crimea to help launch drone attacks on Ukraine, the White House says.
By Jeff Seldin
The top U.S. and Russian defense officials spoke by phone for the first time in months Friday, as Russian..
Watch VideoPro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian..