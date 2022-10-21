King Charles III in 'suspense' during The Repair Shop appearance

A trailer for King Charles' appearance on 'The Repair Shop' sees the 73-year-old royal admit the "suspense is killing him" as he waits to find out how his items have been restored.
Charles will appear in a special episode of the show to celebrate the BBC's 100th birthday
The Repair Shop's Jay Blades stopped to chat to our reporter Alyshea Chand on the red carpet at the 2022 National Television..
The Repair Shop team will be repairing two family heirlooms for the King