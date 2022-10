BJP slams Congress over Shivraj Patil's hate speech, calls it anti-Hindu mindset | Oneindia News

Reacting strongly to the controversial remarks of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil linking and comparing Lord Krishna’s message (Gita) to Arjun with jihad, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday lashed out at Congress saying it reflected their deep-seated hatred for Hindus.

