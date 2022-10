The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 924 - What Happened to Florida?

Hurricane Ian devastated a large portion of west central Florida just a few weeks ago, and yet we haven’t heard a whole lot about the recovery effort lately.

The national media has seemingly abounded the story.

Nor have there been any major trending stories on Twitter.

Why is that?

Is the recovery going too well and someone might give the current Governor credit?

Let’s check in!

Welcome to The Morning Knight LIVE!