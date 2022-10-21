Day 2 Brain Shot Therapy Challenge - Betrayal and Broken Trust Stabilizer - Medical Medium

Learn about Medical Medium Brain Shot Therapy in this live and how it can support you in your healing, both by helping to offer instant, in-the-moment relief and assisting you longer term with recovery from chronic illnesses, symptoms, and conditions.

In this video, join me for Day 2 of the Medical Medium Brain Shot Therapy Challenge as I talk about the Medical Medium Betrayal and Broken Trust Stabilizer Brain Shot from the New York Times best-selling Brain Saver and Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes, the surprising ways it can help you, and demonstrate how to make this healing tool.