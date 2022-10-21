How Entomologists Use Insects to Solve Crimes

"Insects never lie.

Insects are tiny witnesses," says forensic entomologist Dr. Paola Magni.

On a crime scene, insects like maggots play a key role in determining time of death.

Dr. Magni uses the learnings from these insects to give justice to victims. Director: Maya Dangerfield Director of Photography: Kyra Klaasen Editor: Ron Douglas Expert: Dr. Paola Magni Line Producer: Joseph Buscemi Associate Producer: Brandon White Production Manager: Eric Martinez Production Coordinator: Fernando Davila Post Production Supervisor: Alexa Deutsch Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Doug Larsen