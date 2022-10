'Should have been voted in last time': Rishi Sunak's constituency reacts to Tory leadership race

As the Conservative Party looks for another leader, residents in the North Yorkshire market town of Leyburn in the heart of Rishi Sunak's Richmondshire constituency give their views.

Some say they'd "like Rishi to come in as our Prime Minister", while others think "Boris should never have gone" or "there ought to be another general election".