Jury Sides With Kevin Spacey Over Anthony Rapp in Federal Court

Rapp sought $40 million in damages for allegations that Spacey sexually abused him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Jurors deliberated for less than 90 minutes.

We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations, Jennifer Keller, Attorney For Kevin Spacey, via AP.

What’s next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of.

, Jennifer Keller, Attorney For Kevin Spacey, via AP.

Rapp's lawyer attempted to characterize Spacey as a liar during his closing arguments.

[Spacey] lacks credibility.

, Richard Steigman, Attorney For Anthony Rapp, via AP.

Sometimes the simple truth is the best.

The simple truth is that this happened, Richard Steigman, Attorney For Anthony Rapp, via AP.

Spacey's lawyer painted Rapp as an opportunist during her closing arguments.

So here we are today and Mr. Rapp is getting more attention from this trial than he has in his entire acting life, Jennifer Keller, Attorney For Kevin Spacey, via AP.

Testifying during the trial, Spacey was explicit that the details of Rapp's allegations were inconsistent with his New York apartment at the time.

I knew I wouldn’t have any sexual interest in Anthony Rapp or any child.

That I knew, Kevin Spacey, Trial Testimony, via AP.

Spacey claims his initial apology for the allegations was made under the pressure of his publicity team and the burgeoning power of the #MeToo movement.

I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something you didn’t do, Kevin Spacey, Trial Testimony, via AP