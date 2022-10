My Policeman Movie Behind the Scenes - Cast Ensemble

My Policeman Movie Behind the Scenes - Cast Ensemble - US Release Date: October 21, 2022 Starring: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee Directed By: Michael Grandage Synopsis: Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain, falls in love with a schoolteacher on the Brighton coast.

However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, in spite of homosexuality being illegal.