Sebastian Gorka LIVE: War Room's Steve Bannon sentenced to prison

Sebastian reacts to the tyrannical prison sentence for Steve Bannon, for the &quot;crime&quot; of mocking Congress, and more, with special guests Carolyn Welsh, Boris Epshteyn, Jim Carafano, Sheriff Grady Judd, and Victor Davis Hanson.