Jets Announce Elijah Moore Won’t Play on Sunday After Trade Request

Jets second-year receiver Elijah Moore will not play on Sunday against the Broncos amid his outstanding trade request, coach Robert Salah announced Friday.
Jets second-year receiver Elijah Moore will not play on Sunday against the Broncos amid his outstanding trade request, coach Robert Salah announced Friday.
Head coach Robert Saleh says not playing the wideout is not punishment after his trade request
Jets WR Elijah Moore, who has requested a trade, will be inactive for Sunday's game vs. the Broncos. Coach Robert Saleh said they..