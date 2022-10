These Are the Healthiest Types of Nuts (National Nut Day)

These Are the Healthiest, Types of Nuts.

Though they’re high in fat, nuts are excellent sources of fiber and protein and offer a number of health benefits.

In honor of National Nut Day, here are the 9 healthiest types of nuts.

1.

, Almonds.

2.

, Pistachios.

3.

, Walnuts.

4.

, Cashews.

5.

, Pecans.

6.

, Macadamia Nuts.

7.

, Brazil Nuts.

8.

, Hazelnuts.

9.

, Peanuts