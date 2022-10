Chevelle Steel Inner Fenders are Done and Installed!

On this episode of FTP Speed Shop we wrap up the Chevelle steel inner fenders, but in order to do that we need to remove the front clip, block sand, smear bondo, block sand, spray primer two times, wet sand, spray paint, spray clear coat, and reinstall.

This truly has been a long ride but it was well worth it!!!

I have wanted and wished to have smoothed steel inner fenders for years and today I made that dream a reality!!!!