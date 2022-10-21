All Jacked Up and Full of Worms Movie

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Roscoe, a janitor for a scuzzy love motel, drifts through life until he discovers a hidden stash of powerful hallucinogenic worms. Guided by visions of a giant floating Worm, he encounters Benny, a disturbed recluse obsessed with finding love.

The two get hooked on worms and slither into the primordial ooze.

Director Alex Phillips Writers Alex Phillips Actors Phillip Andre Botello, Sammy Arechar, Betsey Brown, Trevor Dawkins, Noah Lepawsky, Mike Lopez Genre Horror, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 11 minutes