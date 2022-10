?!? Pfizer exec ADMITS NO TESTING done proving vaccine stops transmission!!!

Pfizer President of International Developed Markets was interviewed October 10, 2022 in the EU Parliament.

Robert Roos, EU Parliament Member from Holland asked Small directly was there testing done to prove the claim that the vaccine stopped transmission of the virus.

Her answer: No.

No testing was done for that data.

Let that sink in: ALL the pressure to get vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus was based on a LIE.