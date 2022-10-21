Precinct Strategy Be the Elite! No Special Talent Needed! Dan Schultz October 21 2022

Only about 8 tenths of 1 per cent of Republicans can be a voting member of the Republican Party local committees.

All you have to do is volunteer to become one.

It's all explained at www.PrecinctStrategy.com.

Will you at least give it a try?

Because if enough conservatives do not, in my opinion, we will lose our republic.

Because the first step in saving it is reclaiming the Republican Party, changing it from within, and using it to elect BETTER Republicans.

Please watch, share, and then ACT.

You can do this -- please give it a try and lead by example.

The RINOs hope you won't.

Thank you.

Dan Schultz