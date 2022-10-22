THE CURIOUS CASE OF COOS COUNTY

Based in Oregon....This documentary is not just about a small group of people that are concerned about what is going on with the elections.

We have people on the left and the right side of the spectrum.

We have people from all walks of life being concerned about what is happen to our elections.

This where everyone needs to get involved, this is where you need step up and help out.

Be an election observer, get involved, help campaign, participate in get out the vote drives.

This is the time for everyone.

This is non-partisan, because when our freedoms go away they go away for everyone.

This is your chance to save America.