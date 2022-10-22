Winter: Dept. of Energy predicts sharp rise in home heating bills

The Department of Energy predicts a sharp rise in home heating bills this Winter with expected price increases of 10% for electric heating and as much as 28% for natural gas.
JAY, Maine (AP) — Across the country, families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies..
In our Winter Fuels Outlook, we forecast that average household expenditures for home heating fuels will increase this winter..