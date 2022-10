Brave Nu Future Episode 54 20221021

We are back with host Amber King as Brave Nu Future seeks to break the chains that bind us: expose the realities behind the NWO, help the people prepare, & organize to keep a free society at the end of late-stage capitalism on the brink of the automation age.

Support Women in Media thru our 501(c)(3) https://LinkTr.ee/RoarMediaGroup/