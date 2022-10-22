VEHICLES COLLIDE, BOTH ROLL, LAMONT TEXAS, 10/21/22...

Vehicles Collide, Both Roll, LAMONT, October 21, 2022 - At approximately 5:15 pm on October 21, 2022, a gray 2021 GMC Denali, driven by Martha Ferretiz, 51, of Houston, was north-bound on US-59 (just north of the Goodrich Truck Stop.

Ferretiz's truck suddenly slammed into the side of a red 2014 Toyota Yaris, driven by Tiffany Stanley, 32, of San Angelo.

Stanley had pulled out of a private drive and failed to yield to Ferretiz's vehicle.

The impact caused Ferretiz's vehicle to leave the pavement to the left.

According to witnesses, Ferretiz's vehicle rolled three times and came to rest upright facing south.

Stanley's vehicle left the pavement to the right and rolled as it came to rest upside down.

Allegiance Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene along with the Livingston Volunteer Fire Department Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, and Trooper Linley Clark with the Texas Highway Patrol.

Amazingly, there were no injuries.

Traffic on the north-bound side was partially blocked during investigation and cleanup.

Stanley was cited for failure to yield from a private drive.

Her vehicle was recovered by LakeView Wrecker and will be stored in Livingston.

Ferretiz's vehicle was recovered by Kwik Tow and will also be stored in Livingston.