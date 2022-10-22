Rishi Sunak crosses minimum threshold to run for party leader | Oneindia News

In the latest develpoment in the British political crisis, the Indian-origin Conservative Leader Rishi Sunak is slowly inching towards becomning the next PM.

He has now gained an early advantage in the latest race for the Conservative Party leadership, with him securing the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs and ensuring he’ll proceed to the ballot of party members next week if he publicly declares his candidacy.

A maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run, as the party has set a threshold of 100 MPs for candidates to even get on the ballot paper, and there are a total of 357 MPs in the party.He will automatically become the party leader and prime minister if his opponents fail in their bids to win 100 nominations from their fellow Conservative MPs.

