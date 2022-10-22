Bitget Partners With Leo Messi

Https://cb.run/aNT7 Bitget Partners With Leo Messi[PRESS RELEASE – Please Read Disclaimer] The partnership signals the meeting of sports and crypto, a promise of lasting efforts to benefit two worlds October 21, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announces that it has entered into a partnership with Lionel Andrés Messi, the iconic Argentinian footballer and winner of a record-breaking seven Ballon d’Or Awards.

The announcement kicks off the engagement between Bitget and Messi, with a film production a month before the Football World Cup tournament.