Hu Jintao, Ex-President of China, 'Escorted Out' Of CPC Meet | Oneindia News

In a video that is going viral on social media ,Hu Jintao, the former President of China, is seen unexpectedly and unceremoniously being ''led out'' of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party.The frail-looking 79-year-old was sitting beside President Xi Jinping when he was approached and led away by officials.

No explanation was given.Hu Jintao, who held the presidency between 2003 and 2013, was on stage when two officials approached him.

The officials said something to Xi Jinping, who nodded back.

From the video, it seemd that Jintao did not want to leave.

But eventually he was escorted out.

Then Mr Hu was escorted out of the Great Hall of the People.

Hu had appeared slightly unsteady last Sunday when he was assisted onto the same stage for the opening ceremony of the congress.

#Hujintaoescortedout #Xijinping #Chinacongress