Italy swears-in right-wing Meloni as first female PM

Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday (October 22) alongside her cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday (October 22) alongside her cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.
Meloni's appointment also marks the first time the country has had a far-right PM since World War II.
Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, has formed Italy's most right-wing government since Benito..