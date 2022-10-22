WHAT'S YOUR STORY? Episode 4 - TRANSPARENT | Joseph James

In Episode 4, in my new series, WHAT'S YOUR STORY, I share stories from my own life how I dealt with fear in many different areas to help me get to where I am today.

How transparent and how far we will go in sharing our own story to help someone else.

What is the cost in reaching out to someone who might desperately need our help?

What is the cost of not reaching out and closing ourselves off from the world around us?

How do we tailor our story to fit our listener?

How do we access grace to do what we think we can't?