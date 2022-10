The Good Nurse’s Jessica Chastain on the true crime craze

The dramatised story of one of America’s most prolific serial killers, The Good Nurse is released at a time when true crime seems to be at the top of everybody’s watchlist.

And the film’s star, Jessica Chastain, has been sharing her thoughts on why our appetite for it shows no signs of stopping.

The Good Nurse is released on Netflix on Wednesday, 26 October.