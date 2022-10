'The Good Nurse': Jessica Chastain admits insecurities of playing real nurse

Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain has revealed she felt insecure about playing the real person at the centre of her latest film, The Good Nurse because the nurse herself, Amy Loughren, watched her acting on set.

And having them watch her act in a scene was a new experience as well.

“That’s the first time that’s ever happened for me,” she told Yahoo.

The Good Nurse is released on Netflix on Wednesday, 26 October.