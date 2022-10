A Special Message from The Cast of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water

Watch this special "Keep Our Oceans Amazing" message to promote the science fiction action movie Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron.

Avatar: The Way of Water Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the big screen December 16, 2022!