Japan's PM warns Russia's nuclear threats are a 'serious threat to peace'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warns that Russia using nuclear weapons would be seen as an "act of hostility against humanity".
Speaking in Australia, Kishida said the 77-year period of no nuclear weapons use "must not be ended".
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warns that Russia using nuclear weapons would be seen as an "act of hostility against humanity".
Speaking in Australia, Kishida said the 77-year period of no nuclear weapons use "must not be ended".
Watch VideoNorth Korea fired artillery shells near its sea boundaries with South Korea late Tuesday, a day after the South began..
By Thalif Deen*
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has resulted in a never-ending flow of arms to the..