Vespa GTS SuperTech Design

Vespa GTS will go down as one of the world's best-loved two-wheelers as it follows on from the legendary “Vespone”, the name given to those Vespas with a larger, strictly steel body.

Vespas with which to move elegantly around town but that are also ready to travel, or even adventure thanks to their increasingly generous engines.

Born in 2003 with the arrival of the Vespa Granturismo 125 and 200, the family of large Vespas continued to evolve in 2005, with the arrival of the GTS 250 version and the subsequent boost in performance provided by engines of up to 300 cc.

In 2016, Vespa GTS benefited from the family of i-get engines, in their 125 and 150 cc versions.

2019 saw the launch of the 300 HPE engine, offering more than 23 HP, the most powerful ever adopted on a Vespa, as well as the SuperTech version, the first large-body Vespa to be equipped with a TFT colour display.

For 2023, the entire Vespa GTS range is further improved as unique Vespa style is combined with a series of technical updates to heighten vehicle safety, comfort and that proverbial attention to the stylistic details.

The new Vespa GTS range, packed with standard equipment, comprises four versions, each of which has its own particular spirit: the classic and very elegant Vespa GTS, the contemporary GTS Super, the gritty GTS SuperSport and the ultra-technological Vespa GTS SuperTech.

All are available with two different, highly-efficient engines, the already popular and much appreciated 125 i-get single-cylinder and the 300 HPE (High Performance Engine), fruit of the latest Piaggio Group technology, which aims to create engines that are increasingly advanced and efficient in terms of limiting emissions and consumption.