Richard Gallagher, M.D. Exorcisms Verified and Witnessed by Psychiatrist

Dr. Richard Gallagher, brings to Power and Counsel, the Real Deal when it comes to witnessing and helping the demon possessed victims, through the aid of Psychiatry in partnership with priest who administer the Christian Rite of Exorcism.

As a medical doctor and as a man of science, he shares some of the cases he witnessed or assisted with, in his book Demonic Foes.

This is an episode you need to hear from beginning to end, and share it to as many, exposing the works of darkness, so that the light of Christ and his victory bring freedom to the oppressed.

Remember to click on the LIKE, Subscribe and Notification Bell buttons, as it will be a tremendous help for us on YouTube, SPOTIFY Audio Podcast and Rumble.

Reach out, leave a comment below, a question or a prayer request, we care and are equipped to help you in your spiritual needs.