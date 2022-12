Black Friday Sales: How will talks of recession and downturn affect it?| Oneindia News* Special

The Friday just after Thanksgiving in USA is referred as ‘Black Friday’.

Typically on this day, websites and shops across USA offer huge discounts to consumers and is symbolically seen as the start of the holiday shopping season.

But why is this day called ‘Black Friday’?

What is its history and what might be in store for the US markets this year...given the talks of an impending recession and downturn worldwide.

Let’s take a look.

