TCG Presents: 1995 Cadillac Seville SLS

A closer look at 1995 Cadillac Seville SLS project we’ve been working with.

She may not be perfect - small bumps, bruises, and hazy clear coat in spots, but she still has the lines and refined styling of an under appreciated, euro-inspired era of the American luxury car legend.

Lots of work has already been done to bring this car back to its former glory and with only 66k on the odometer, she should be cruising the roads for a long, long time to come.