Colon Cancer _- Causes, Risk Factors, Signs & Symptoms

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal carcinoma, is the most common type of gastro intestinal cancer, and is the 3rd most common cancer worldwide.

The incidence of new cases & mortality from colon cancer has been decreased over the past few years, possibly related to the increase in cancer screening, & better treatment modalities.

Colon cancer affects both sexes equally.