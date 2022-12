Post-tropical Cyclone Fiona Causes Mass Destruction To Canada’s East Coast

The Canadian armed forces were called in to help after the strongest storm ever to hit Canada brought wind gusts up to 100 miles an hour and torrential floods.

Across the region, hundreds of thousands remain without power and the lines for gas are still growing.

Meanwhile, Fiona’s overall death count is rising, with 18 killed so far.

NYC’s mayor led a team today to help with relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where more than 800,000 are still without power.