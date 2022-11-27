se main cutting the old coconuts

We cleared this space before the truck loads of sand would come and we turned it into a football pitch and a place to play badminton and volleyball but first they dug up all the old young coconuts that have been lying on the ground probably some for years.

You can see in an earlier video called cutting the coconuts what these things looked like freshly pick but se main used that blade and scared me but the food she got from it was delicious.

This was my very first week at the school site.

That is Ya helping her a little.