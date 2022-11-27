✅11.27.22 - 10:30 EST - The Great Awakening Show! - 118 - Tron, Leonidas, & Grasshopper✅

Thankful / Vox Populi, Vox Dei / Twitter Amnesty / Ye at Mar-a-Lago / Our Journey Together / Balenciaga / Stay Loyal / Meme Storm
Thankful / Vox Populi, Vox Dei / Twitter Amnesty / Ye at Mar-a-Lago / Our Journey Together / Balenciaga / Stay Loyal / Meme Storm
Superheroes / Take the RedPill / Follow the Rabbit / Never Give Up / What We Do in Life / The Storm is Here / Red Carpet Rollout /..
Boss Rallies / The Red Wave / From Musk Till Don / The Storm is Coming / Have Faith / WWG1WGA / Unity and Love / Memes / Level Up /..
HBDQ! / Big Tech Exposed / Believe vs Reality / The Bird is Freed / Full Panic / Transparency Brings Accountability / Boss RT Meme..