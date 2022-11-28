EAM S.Jaishankar visits Ima Market;World's largest all-women market| Oneindia News* Special

Yesterday, the External Affairs Minister, S.Jaishankar arrived in Manipur for a three-day visit to attend the 'Manipur Sangai Festival 2022.'
He visited the all-women Ima Market in Imphal…later tweeted pictures and videos of this visit and called the market a "great example of Nari Shakti powering economic growth." Today, in this video, we take a quick look at this unique market, what makes it so special and the history behind it.
